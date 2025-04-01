BBMP to launch single app for civic complaints

BENGALURU: To put an end to multiple apps to lodge civic complaints, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be developing an integrated app, bringing all of them under one umbrella.

The Palike has developed many mobile apps like Fix Pothole, Sahaaya app, e-Khatha app, advertisement app, Property GPS app etc. Citizens have to download these multiple apps to avail themselves of the services and/or raise complaints.

Realising the difficulties faced by citizens in using multiple apps, BBMP will be bringing all of these mobile apps under one umbrella—BBMP One app. The app will be developed as part of the ‘Tech Bengaluru’ initiative under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative announced in the recent BBMP budget. The BBMP has set aside Rs 40 crore for the ‘Tech Bengaluru’ initiative.

Calling the move citizen-friendly, Banumathi, a resident of Kumarswamy Layout, suggested that BBMP take complaints from these apps seriously and resolve them without any delay.

Founder member of Bengaluru Praja Vedike N S Mukunda suggested that the civic body do its job first instead of developing apps. “All the previous apps developed by BBMP are not effective enough. I feel that the BBMP app, whether all integrated into one or the multiple apps, will not serve any as they may be used by the BBMP officials to pass the buck and keep on postponing their duties,” Mukunda said.

He questioned the effectiveness of the existing multiple apps and said that these would not be needed if the ward engineers discharged their duties effectively. “The ward-level engineers are aware of all the problems faced by the citizens. Do citizens need to raise the problems through the app to get them resolved?” he wondered.