Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital to get organ retrieval centre in 4-6 months

BENGALURU: The Department of Medical Education has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to set up an organ transplant and retrieval centre in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Considered to be the first such government facility in South India, it is expected to be operational within the next 4 to 6 months. Also, to facilitate smooth organ transport, a helipad is being constructed at the hospital.

According to Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, the centre will play a crucial role in streamlining organ procurement for transplants.

Stating that identifying potential donors, ensuring safe procedures, conducting family counselling, providing advanced ICU care and adhering to legal frameworks are critical for effective organ donation, Dr Patil said that adequate funding has been allocated for the centre’s holistic development. “This initiative is highly meaningful and will benefit economically disadvantaged patients,” he added.

The establishment of an integrated organ retrieval centre at Victoria Hospital will help scale up the organ donation program, benefiting underprivileged patients, said Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital Dr Deepak.

The centre will have dedicated staff, ICUs and beds. Once a family consents to organ donation, the patient will be transferred from ICUs to the designated facility, he added.

Functioning as a dedicated unit for collecting organs from deceased donors, the centre will provide comprehensive services, including ICU facilities, an operation theatre, a laboratory, and advanced diagnostic capabilities. The initiative coincides with the 125th anniversary of Victoria Hospital.