Not shutting power grid delays KIA line Metro work in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The final portion of the Airport Line that runs from K R Pura to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) faces an issue due to a power grid falling in the way of its alignment near the proposed Doddajala station. Despite urging the Power Grid Corporation of India repeatedly over three months to announce a shutdown for a few days, it has not been done, said Metro sources.

A top Metro official said that six U-girders (three spans) could not be erected as the power grid lines run above. “We just need to have shutdown for three consecutive nights so that we can erect our girders. The six girders are ready. However, we are just not getting permission for it from the Power Grid Corporation,” he said.

The Electoral Inspectorate of the Government of India has also inspected the spot and given a No Objection Certificate for the passing of the line here.

A total of 758 girders will totally be installed in Package 3 from IAF Yelahanka to Terminal 2 of KIA. This runs to 15.01 km. “This package is progressing quite fast and almost 75% of the work has been completed. Of the total girders to be installed, 693 have been cast, while 601 have been erected,” the official added.

Package-1 runs between Kasturinagar and Kempapura while Package-2 runs between Kempapura and IAF Yelahanka. The 36.44 km Airport Line has 17 stations along its network. BMRCL plans to open the Airport Corridor in two phases next year. KIA to Hebbal is planned to be launched by September and the Hebbal-K R Pura section in December.

The CM in his budget speech recently announced an extension of this line to Devanahalli.