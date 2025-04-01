Pillion rider dies as bike hits tree in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man from Assam died after the speeding bike he was riding pillion crashed into a roadside tree. The incident occurred near BEL Road in the Sadashivanagar traffic police station limits early Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Madaki (25). His friend, Suhail (20),from Meghalaya, who was riding the bike, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both were working at a supermarket in BEL and were staying in the same building.

The police stated that Madaki and Suhail had gone to Shivajinagar to drink tea and later went shopping for clothes. While returning around 4.10 am, the rider lost control of the bike near the Ayyappa Swamy Temple on BEL road and crashed into a roadside tree.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, but Madaki was declared brought dead due to a severe head injury, the police said, adding that a case has been registered against Suhail. Speeding is the reason for the accident, the police said and are further investigating.