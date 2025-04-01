Police to seek custody of suitcase murder accused Rakesh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Hulimavu police are preparing to file a petition in court seeking the police custody of the accused, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase.

The body of Gauri Anil Sambrekar, a 32-year-old woman from Mumbai, was found inside a suitcase at her rented duplex house in Doddakammanahalli village in the Hulimavu police station limits, on March 27. Her husband, Rakesh, a software engineer, allegedly stabbed her to death, stuffed her body in the suitcase, and fled to Pune. He then allegedly attempted suicide in Pune and was admitted to a hospital there. After being discharged from the hospital, he was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday night. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police sources, Khedekar is in judicial custody in connection with his wife’s murder. However, the police have not yet questioned him regarding the incident. To determine the exact reason for the murder, gather further evidence, and conduct a spot inspection, the police will file a petition seeking for his custody on Tuesday.