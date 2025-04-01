Prankly Speaking

Adi K, student

As a college student I have to take a lot of surveys; I keep sending Google link forms to friends. I thought I had a great idea of keeping a Rickroll [Rick Astley joke] in the form. I told them on multiple occasions, “Hey, this is for college purpose, can you please fill it?” They have filled it out every single time and they always got rickrolled. Then they decided to become wary of it. Later in 2024, I changed the form a bit. Made it look a bit more professional and they fell into the same prank again. And again in 2025, I was thinking, “Okay these people may not remember”; so I sent the same link again and they still got pranked. Every time they would reach the submit page they would get a GIF of Rick Astley saying ‘Happy April Fool’s Day’.