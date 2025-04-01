Prankly Speaking

Aaron Alexander, aspiring actor
April 1 is not just a regular day on the calendar; it is a day of mischief, memories, and laughter. Celebrated as April Fool’s Day across the globe, this particular day acts as a time-honoured tradition that unites people for the love of pranks and jokes. As the day is upon us, we dive into the memories of Bengalureans who share the pranks they have pulled or received.
Adi K, student
As a college student I have to take a lot of surveys; I keep sending Google link forms to friends. I thought I had a great idea of keeping a Rickroll [Rick Astley joke] in the form. I told them on multiple occasions, “Hey, this is for college purpose, can you please fill it?” They have filled it out every single time and they always got rickrolled. Then they decided to become wary of it. Later in 2024, I changed the form a bit. Made it look a bit more professional and they fell into the same prank again. And again in 2025, I was thinking, “Okay these people may not remember”; so I sent the same link again and they still got pranked. Every time they would reach the submit page they would get a GIF of Rick Astley saying ‘Happy April Fool’s Day’.
Roopashree, homemaker
My marriage was around April Fool’s Day. My family played a tough trick on me saying my marriage might get cancelled. I fell for it because it was convincing enough. But fortunately, the prank didn’t last for long and we laughed about it later.
Garima Bajaj, student
The craziest prank I’ve done was in 2023. I had just finished my boards and I sent a snap on Snapchat to my friend of a positive pregnancy test. She immediately texted back and called me saying, “Are you okay, do you need anything, I’m here for you, I’ll help you to raise it”; I was like “Awwww but honey, this is a prank”.
Sonu Venugopal, comedian
Back during my Class 12 CBSE exams – there were these rumours about leaked papers; some classmates spread a rumour that the physics exam paper was leaked. I was an overachiever and was almost always righteous. I didn’t want to know about the leaked paper but I remember asking others. In the end there was no leaked paper; they had just sent some fake leaked paper. Afterwards, they said it was a prank and I was furious. But luckily it did not affect my performance, I did well.