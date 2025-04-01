Rowdy-sheeter killed by friend in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old rowdy-sheeter was brutally killed by his friend in a drunken brawl. It is suspected that the rowdy-sheeter slapped his friend, and angered by this, the friend killed him. The incident took place in a deserted area near the Hebbagodi-Gollahalli Main Road on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manja, alias Nepali Manja. He had 12 cases against him, including two murder cases and one attempt to murder case. A rowdy sheet was opened against him in the Hebbagodi police station and he was also booked under the Goonda Act.

The police said that the incident took place between 10.40 pm and 10.50 pm on Sunday. Manja was residing with his family in Kunigal, Tumakuru district. He had come to Hebbagodi after being invited by his friends for the Ugadi festival. On Sunday afternoon, while drinking with his friends, Manja slapped one of them during an argument. Angered by this, the one who was slapped hatched a plan to kill him and later invited him for a drink in a deserted area in Gollahalli in the evening.

After drinking for a few hours, the accused attacked Manja with a machete and fled the scene after killing him. Three other friends, who were present at the spot also fled but later alerted the police.The police further said that the accused has been zeroed in on, and a manhunt has been launched.

Bengaluru Rural SP C K Baba visited the crime scene on Sunday night and said that the Hebbagodi police have registered a case and are investigating.