B.PAC safety audit for two constituencies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) released the B.SAFE Constituency Public Place Safety Audit Report for the Vijayanagar and Govindarajnagar Assembly Constituencies.

During the study analysis of the audit conducted across the nine BBMP wards in the Vijayanagar and 10 BBMP wards of Govindarajnagar assembly constituencies, the analysis revealed that the overall public place safety score for the constituency can be improved by taking certain immediate steps.

For the Vijayanagar constituency, the study recommended making bus stops more accessible by providing basic amenities like seating, route maps and details; improving walkable footpaths in and around the bus stops; expanding Anganwadi Kendras into full day care centers; deputing security guards and opening of public toilets throughout the day and provision of basic facilities like sanitary pads, a press release said. The study also highlighted that 62% require proper seating arrangements for enrolled students in Anganwadi Kendras.

The report provides an assessment of 265 public places across six key categories frequently accessed by women, covering 46 Anganwadi Kendras, 131 bus stops, 58 parks, 10 primary health centres, four police stations and 16 public toilets across both constituencies.