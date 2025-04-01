With IPL on in full swing, police look to curb illegal betting in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In an effort to prevent the likelihood of people placing bets and losing money during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the police have intensified vigilance and are keeping a lookout for illegal betting activities. While offline betting is banned in the state under the Karnataka Police Act, illegal online betting platforms and gaming applications remain a grey area and a growing concern.

A senior police officer confirmed that the police are taking action against those involved in offline betting, but concerns remain over illegal online betting and gaming apps. Many online betting platforms operate in a legal grey area, exploiting loopholes by classifying themselves as ‘games of skill’, rather than ‘games of chance’.

He explained that online gaming is categorised into two types — ‘games of skill’, which require expertise and are legal; and ‘games of chance’, which rely on random factors and are illegal. Most fantasy gaming apps available on app stores fall under the ‘games of skill’ type, but there is heightened fear that the youth tend to get addicted to them, eventually turning them into ‘games of chance’.

The officer further added that online gaming and gambling platforms create a false sense of easy earnings, leading users to invest large sums of money in the hope of quick profits. However, repeated losses often push individuals into financial distress, forcing them to take loans.