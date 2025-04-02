50 Shades of Green

The festive weekend also saw the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the national day of Ireland, in Bengaluru. With an intimate gathering comprising the who’s who of the city, the evening saw music, dance, and bonhomie over green cocktails and a dinner at the Taj West End. Hosted by Honorary Consul General of Ireland in Bengaluru Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, along with Ambassador of Ireland to India Kevin Kelly, the gathering saw in attendance restaurateur Arjun Sajnani, former CEO of Infosys Mohandas Pai, designer Manoviraj Khosla, director of Science Gallery International Jahnavi Phalkey, danseuse Vani Ganapathy, and business leader Vinita Bali.