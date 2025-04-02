Activists want ‘Rohith Act’ enforced in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To prevent caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions, activists under the banner ‘Campaign for Rohith Act’ have demanded the state government to come up with the ‘Rohith Act’, drawing inspiration from Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula’s life and death.

“We are launching a movement to demand the implementation of Rohith Act, which will make quality and affordable education in public universities accessible, and regulates private universities to prevent caste discrimination,” campaign representatives said on Tuesday.

In a media release, they stated that even today, caste is an obstacle to availing education in Karnataka. On one hand, the government is not providing enough funds for public education, while on the other, privatisation of education is progressing rapidly.

The National Education Policy (NEP), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and others are centralising education, which makes higher education inaccessible for Dalits and Bahujans, they added.

The activists recalled that Rohith’s mother Radhika Vemula, along with Abeda Tadvi, mother of Payal Tadvi (a second-year resident doctor), had approached the Supreme Court in 2019 to get the Centre to take better steps to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions.

They urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take steps to implement the Rohith Act on April 14, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti.

They said a committee with representatives of Dalit student organisations be formed to implement the Act and to ensure appropriate and prompt action to ensure that the higher education sector in Karnataka is free from discrimination.