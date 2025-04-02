Hidden Gem: A look into Diani, a high-end Bengaluru jewellery boutique

I always say that my jewellery is not for the subtle-hearted,” says Deepti Kore Aradhya, the founder and designer behind Diani, an exclusive jewellery brand tucked away in a quiet corner of UB City. In the company of designer labels and high-end brands from across the world, the boutique stands out with its unique statement pieces bringing out the bold colours and underrated beauty of gemstones beyond just emeralds, rubies and diamonds. “For a long time now, my inspiration has been gemstones with vibrant, vivacious colours – paraiba tourmaline, fire opal, multi-coloured sapphires – I love playing with all these gemstones; I love the colours that they bring to your life. The diamonds are there to accentuate the colours I’m using,” says Aradhya, who started the boutique in UB City back in 2012 after moving to Bengaluru and years of selling to family, friends and customers at trunk shows.

For Aradhya, a graduate of the Gemology Institute of America, a leading research and education centre for gems and jewellery, her love for jewellery is deep-rooted, starting as a child following her mother to jewellers. “I would toddle around to every jeweller she went to and I’d tweak stuff saying, ‘Do this, do that, change that’. I would constantly push jewellers to think differently. One day, one of the owners got so irritated, he, very sweetly, scribbled ‘gia.edu’ and said ‘Go apply’. I just applied and got in – the journey since has been so organic,” she explains.