KAMS opposes age relaxation for Class 1 admission

BENGALURU: Associated of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has objected to the proposed age relaxation for admission to Class 1. They have written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Chairman of State Education Policy, Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education and Commissioner of Public Instruction to retain the six year age criteria for admission.

In the letter, KAMS said that as per the current rule, a child should have completed six years to enrol in the first standard. They argue that most of the state and other boards in 14 states are either partially or fully aligned with the National Education Policy, ensuring that formal schooling begins at six years of age.

Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary of KAMS, “We believe such a reversal is deeply problematic and not in the best interest of students or schools. Parents projecting lakhs of students will be left out for readmission is also false, and triple the number of students may suffer if revised,” added.

KAMS said that if despite the objection the government deems some relaxation measures necessary, “a one-time provision for ‘double promotion’ via the SATS (Student Tracking System) for such affected students should be given, enabling them to advance directly to the appropriate class commensurate with their learning level if the age rule is relaxed”.