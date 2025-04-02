With 27 tmcft storage in KRS, no water shortage in Bengaluru this summer

BENGALURU: Bengalureans need not worry about drinking water this summer as 27 tmcft of water is available at KRS dam, the main source of water for Bengaluru, as against the requirement of 6 tmcft.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told TNIE that in October 2024, BWSSB commissioned 775 million litres per day (MLD) of water, totalling BWSSB’s built-up capacity for Cauvery water supply to 2,250 MLD.

“There are some issues with distribution only in outer areas of the city. Rectification of the pipeline network has been taken up on a war footing and water will reach the last mile shortly,” he said.

He said the total allocation for BWSSB from both KRS and Kabini reservoirs is 35 tmcft and the total Cauvery water requirement for all stages is 29 tmcft. Kabini has 11 tmcft of storage. On April 1 last year, the water level at KRS was 13.42 tmcft and at Kabini 9.39 tmcft. This year, however, copious rainfall has ensured sufficient water.

“Going by the present storage, it appears we can cover two seasons. But there is a deep concern over depleting underground water sources. People dependent on groundwater, especially in Mahadevapura and Whitefield areas, have raised a concern. Bengaluru North and Mahadevapura are stressed because of over-exploitation of groundwater.

We have restricted permission to drill borewells here. It’s time residents got the Cauvery water connection and conserved water,” said Manohar. As per an Indian Institute of Science report, 80 wards spread across Bengaluru North, Mahadevapura and Whitefield have an extremely low groundwater level. BWSSB has launched the ‘Sanchari Cauvery water Supply’ scheme, which supplies water through tankers from BWSSB at affordable rates.

“People in restricted areas have to take Cauvery connection for drinking water or reach out to BWSSB for tanker water supply. Whoever drills illegal borewells will face FIRs. We have already registered 27 such FIRs. BWSSB has also filed 412 cases for using drinking water to clean vehicles, areas near gates and construction,” he said.