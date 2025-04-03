Art Attacked: Art enthusiasts and artists comment on the recent trend of AI-generated images imitating Studio Ghibli
It has been only a couple of days since Studio Ghibli-styled AI-generated images took social media by storm, sparking heated debates. Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has previously publicly denounced AI-generated art, expressing his concerns over the loss of human touch and creativity in art. While a set of netizens including celebrity users, have shared the AI-generated images seeing it as a mere trend, another set of netizens criticise it, terming it as an alarming attack on art and authenticity. Can AI-generated ‘art’ coexist with traditional art or does it undermine artistic integrity? CE speaks with art enthusiasts and artists across the city to dive into their take on the debate.
Anand Mahadevan, developer
I understand the sentiment of artists getting offended by AI-generated art; Studio Ghibli is a recent example. But as I understand, AI is a tool. It should not be considered a threat or disabler. It’s definitely not a replacement for human talent – true art comes from emotions, experiences and intuition. And, don’t artists already use tools like Photoshop and Procreate to fast-forward and enhance their workflow? What if we stuck to scanning hand-painted art to digitise it? I’m sure traditional painters were against digital art when it was introduced. Just like photography didn’t kill paintings, I believe there will be a place for both.
Bhavana Sashikala, art director
I understand that AI has great potential, but it’s hard not to feel conflicted about it. AI should be a tool to make life easier, not take away from human creativity. Artists spend years developing their skills to create meaningful art, and now AI can produce similar art in seconds, which feels unfair to those who’ve worked so hard. It feels like their hard work is being replaced or overlooked. Art has always been about personal expression. When AI makes art, it feels like the human touch is lost. While AI can make creating art easier, true creativity is about more than just making images – it’s about the meaning and emotion behind them.
Henna Ramla Akbar, artist
I believe art and artists are inevitably linked with each other; an artist’s politics and ideologies are expressed unapologetically only through the medium called art. As Hayao Miyazaki has expressed his objection to AI and the mass reproduction of art without emotion and human intent, it’s high time we stop stealing his work of art to cater for the fascist fanboys. ‘Ghiblifying’ anything and everything is an insult to humankind when images like the massacre at Babri Masjid are replicated, while the only intent of the artist [Miyazaki] was to help make an entire generation tolerant and harmonious in all aspects of society. This adulteration of art for mere trends is wrong on so many levels.
Malavika S, illustrator
Creativity and technology have always gone hand in hand, and AI is just the next step in that journey. Instead of fearing the change, it’s smarter to understand it, use it to your advantage, and be ready to face whatever comes next. The reality is that AI integration isn’t new – filters mimicking Van Gogh and pop art have existed for years. Yet, suddenly, when the Ghibli effect goes viral, people act as if AI is a fresh threat. If you’ve ever used AI-driven tools or effects, it’s contradictory to condemn this trend while having benefited from similar technology. Complaining about this while using AI tools elsewhere is hypocritical. Trends will come and go, but AI is here to stay. Instead of blindly opposing it, we should focus on using it thoughtfully while preparing for its inevitable impact on creativity.
Vibin Kumar VB, illustrator
The term ‘copycat’ seems apt here, as many people adopt trends by imitating others. However, there are deeper considerations, especially regarding AI’s growing influence on the public consciousness. ChatGPT and other AI tools, both premium and free, are being increasingly used to create these effects. It’s a harsh reality for artists that AI can replicate artistic styles. Traditional art requires care, dedication, pain, passion, and joy. The question remains: how long before AI can truly capture the essence of human creativity? AI, as a tool, expresses what humans input, but there’s a concern that it might eventually surpass human creative capabilities.
Vineet Kumar, AI expert
The rapid advancement of AI in generating Ghibli-style art raises critical questions about artistic integrity, intellectual property, and data privacy risks. When used ethically, AI can enhance artistic processes by assisting with repetitive tasks, improving efficiency, and enabling creative experimentation. However, its ability to mimic existing styles raises concerns about the devaluation of human artists’ work, potential copyright concerns, and even data privacy risks. Proper human monitoring, encouraging the use of credible AI tools, and ensuring transparency in AI training datasets can help protect artistic integrity while leveraging the technology’s benefits for ethical use.