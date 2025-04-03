Art Attacked: Art enthusiasts and artists comment on the recent trend of AI-generated images imitating Studio Ghibli

Creativity and technology have always gone hand in hand, and AI is just the next step in that journey. Instead of fearing the change, it’s smarter to understand it, use it to your advantage, and be ready to face whatever comes next. The reality is that AI integration isn’t new – filters mimicking Van Gogh and pop art have existed for years. Yet, suddenly, when the Ghibli effect goes viral, people act as if AI is a fresh threat. If you’ve ever used AI-driven tools or effects, it’s contradictory to condemn this trend while having benefited from similar technology. Complaining about this while using AI tools elsewhere is hypocritical. Trends will come and go, but AI is here to stay. Instead of blindly opposing it, we should focus on using it thoughtfully while preparing for its inevitable impact on creativity.