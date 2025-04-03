Brain-dead accident victim gives life to eight in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The family of a 28-year-old brain-dead patient donated his organs, giving hopes of life to eight people in Bengaluru. The man had met with a road accident and was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, but despite treatment, he died owing to a critical head injury.

The multidisciplinary team of doctors then counselled the patient’s family on the option of organ donation.

According to a press release from the hospital, the entire process of multi-organ retrieval took around 5 hours. The organs saved the lives of eight individuals across various hospitals in Bengaluru, with both eyes donated to Narayana Netralaya, both lungs to Manipal Hospital, the liver to HCG Hospital, heart valves to Manipal Hospital, and one kidney to Ramaiah Hospital.

The second kidney was transplanted into a 41-year-old woman at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, who had been suffering from kidney failure for the past seven years. The lungs and heart valves were immediately transported via a green corridor, created between Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi and Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.