Cool for the Summer

Summer Indulgence
Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, founder of the city’s popular Bento Bento, suggests making panta bhaath, a Bengali dish that seems a bit unconventional for a summer recipe with its strong flavours. “In the middle of a very hot summer, when the sun is really strong, you eat this and it cools down the whole body. It’s also very chatpata with chilies and lemon. It titillates your mouth but is also light on the stomach, which is exactly what you need in the summer,” she says.
INGREDIENTS
lAny plump-grained rice, preferably an indigenous variety: 30 gm
lMustard oil
lMorning glory or spinach leaves: 10 pieces
lPotatoes: 1, medium
lRohu or other river fish: 1
lLemon juice, salt, green chillies: to taste
lOnions: 1/2 small onion
lTurmeric:a pinch
METHOD
A) The Rice
l Soak leftover cooked rice overnight in a clay pot. The water should be at room temperature and at least two inches higher than the rice in the pot.
l The next morning, remove the soaked rice from the water. Reserve ½ cup of water.
l Mash the soaked rice a little with ½ tsp mustard oil, as well as lemon juice, salt and chilies, to taste. Add the reserved water.
B) Accompaniments
l Blanch morning glory or spinach leaves in boiling salted water, immediately rinse in cold water, squeeze out any excess liquid.
l Peel and roughly mash the boiled potato before adding chopped onion, minced chili, ½ tsp mustard oil and salt, to taste. Mash together until it’s mixed thoroughly and shape into balls.
l Rub salt and turmeric onto the fish and fry in 6 tbsp of hot mustard oil on both sides.
l Add these to the rice and serve. You can add a wedge of lemon to enhance the fermented flavours.
Styling it cool
Image consultant Leema Bernard Viji suggests breathable, natural fabrics and light colours, saying, “Wear 100 per cent cotton, linen, or hemp. Otherwise, georgette or chiffon with cotton linings. As baggy fits are trendy, opt for looser fits. White is an eternal colour for ethnic or Western wear.” As far as hair, makeup and other frills are concerned, minimal is the way. “Wear light makeup, light fragrances and avoid heavy hair products. Tie hair if it suits you,” she says.
Home Makeover
In a concrete jungle like Bengaluru, homes can often become a boiling pot. Interior designer and founder of WabiSabi Spaces, Madhu Sarangi, suggests going back to traditional methods used in South Indian homes for centuries. “When it comes to home alterations, one of the easiest and cost effective things is to use sheetal patti blinds, also called vetiver blinds, with water misting. They are made of a natural fibres available in ample amounts across South India,” she says, adding, “You can install them in balconies, open spaces, verandas, or windows and mist them with plain water in the afternoons. It’s a great way of getting a cool breeze into the space. They generally have a lifespan of two to five years if well maintained. But that’s okay as it’s a natural grass and is replaceable.”
Plant Power
Summer indoor plants can improve air quality and cool down your home. But solely choosing plants based on their look won’t do much good. City-based botany professor Vaishnavi M explains, “Two things that need to be kept in mind are: choose plants that should be able to withstand warm surroundings and those that need minimal maintenance.”
Peace lily (Spathiphyllum), which enjoys higher humidity and moderate light
Cacti require minimal watering – once a week and very little sunlight
Weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) gives your home a tropical vibe and thrives indoors without direct sunlight
ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), known for its resilience and minimal maintenance needs
Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum), which grow well in warm conditions and help in the purification of air
Quick tips for beginners
Start with resilient plants
Water widely to prevent root rotting
Ensure proper drainage to prevent water accumulation