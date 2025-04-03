Cool for the Summer

Summer Indulgence

Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, founder of the city’s popular Bento Bento, suggests making panta bhaath, a Bengali dish that seems a bit unconventional for a summer recipe with its strong flavours. “In the middle of a very hot summer, when the sun is really strong, you eat this and it cools down the whole body. It’s also very chatpata with chilies and lemon. It titillates your mouth but is also light on the stomach, which is exactly what you need in the summer,” she says.

INGREDIENTS

lAny plump-grained rice, preferably an indigenous variety: 30 gm

lMustard oil

lMorning glory or spinach leaves: 10 pieces

lPotatoes: 1, medium

lRohu or other river fish: 1

lLemon juice, salt, green chillies: to taste

lOnions: 1/2 small onion

lTurmeric:a pinch

METHOD

A) The Rice

l Soak leftover cooked rice overnight in a clay pot. The water should be at room temperature and at least two inches higher than the rice in the pot.

l The next morning, remove the soaked rice from the water. Reserve ½ cup of water.

l Mash the soaked rice a little with ½ tsp mustard oil, as well as lemon juice, salt and chilies, to taste. Add the reserved water.

B) Accompaniments

l Blanch morning glory or spinach leaves in boiling salted water, immediately rinse in cold water, squeeze out any excess liquid.

l Peel and roughly mash the boiled potato before adding chopped onion, minced chili, ½ tsp mustard oil and salt, to taste. Mash together until it’s mixed thoroughly and shape into balls.

l Rub salt and turmeric onto the fish and fry in 6 tbsp of hot mustard oil on both sides.

l Add these to the rice and serve. You can add a wedge of lemon to enhance the fermented flavours.