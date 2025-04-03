Film festival to empower women in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Catering to the economically challenged and marginalised women communities to make a career out of cinema, the Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) will be launching its second edition of RCB International Film Festival. The festival will focus on highlighting the careers behind camera for women and will be held on April 12 and 13, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan auditorium.

The festival aims to raise funds and the proceeds from the event will be used to create awareness about career options for women in filmmaking and allied fields, whilst supporting their training in the fields behind the camera.

Initiatives like training programs will be given to the students from Parikrama, Vimarsha, and Sanrakshan schools in voice over, dubbing and documentary filmmaking under trainers like national awardee Champa P Shetty and the award winning film director Richa Khandelwal Bhat. The film festival becomes an opportunity for the young girls to fulfill the sweetness of independence.

“We bring the directors to speak at the events, as it makes a big difference. They speak about the opportunities and their requirements, giving students an insight into the film industry,” says Nalini Nanjundayya, the President of RCB.