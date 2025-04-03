Karnataka government set to hike water tariff by 1p/ litre

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that it is inevitable for Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to increase water tariff. Board officials are making preparations in this regard and the hike will come into effect soon. “It is inevitable for BWSSB to increase water tariff by one paise per litre. We have instructed BWSSB officials not to burden the people.

The hike is essential to take up infrastructure projects,” Shivakumar told reporters here. The DCM also stated this in the Legislative Council in March. He said BWSSB is severely stressed.

It is paying huge sums of money for electricity and maintenance, but its revenue collection has not improved. Shivakumar said BWSSB incurs a loss of Rs 1,000 crore annually and to help it sustain, the tariff hike is necessary.

The board wanted to increase the tariff by 7 paise per litre as there was no hike in the past 13 years. But, he persuaded the officials to increase the tariff by just one paise, he claimed.