Man tries to end life in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man attempted to end his life by consuming poison in front of Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Shekar, a resident of Channarayapattana in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural.

According to the police, Shekar took the extreme step after allegedly being beaten by the Channarayapattana police. However, the exact reason is yet to be determined.

The police said that around 5 pm, Shekar consumed poison in front of the Soudha. Passersby, before alerting the police, rushed him to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger, the police said.

HELPLINE

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)