Pre-summer rains in Bengaluru slows down traffic

BENGALURU: The city on Thursday witnessed heavy rains in the afternoon hours, significantly slowing down the flow of traffic in Hebbal's Bhadrappa Layout, Hebbal Flyover, Tin Factory, KR Puram NGEF, Marathahalli and other parts of City.
According to CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department Bengaluru, due to cyclonic circulation over Kanyakumari and trough over South Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rainfall over Shivamogga Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Bengaluru Urban is expected on Thursday. Rainfall is expected to slow Friday onwards. He added that parts of Bengaluru will receive moderate pre-summer rainfall.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) Department took to social media platform X to inform the motorists about the on-ground situation.
Slow moving traffic was reported in Veerasandra Junction in Hebbal and Eco Space near Marathahalli due to rains and waterlogging.
Traffic snarls were reported in KR Puram, Tin Factory, NGEF and other areas.
Anticipating tree uprooting incidents, the BBMP alerted and deployed its Forest Department in affected zones to address situations quickly if any complaint arises.
As per Varunamithra Application developed by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Center, Marathahalli rain gauge reported 14.50 mm rainfall between 12.25 to 1. PM, while HAL Airport rain gauge reported 10.50 mm rainfall.