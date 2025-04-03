Pre-summer rains in Bengaluru slows down traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) Department took to social media platform X to inform the motorists about the on-ground situation.

Slow moving traffic was reported in Veerasandra Junction in Hebbal and Eco Space near Marathahalli due to rains and waterlogging.

Traffic snarls were reported in KR Puram, Tin Factory, NGEF and other areas.

Anticipating tree uprooting incidents, the BBMP alerted and deployed its Forest Department in affected zones to address situations quickly if any complaint arises.

As per Varunamithra Application developed by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Center, Marathahalli rain gauge reported 14.50 mm rainfall between 12.25 to 1. PM, while HAL Airport rain gauge reported 10.50 mm rainfall.