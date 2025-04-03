Rs 38.39 crore hawala money sent to Dubai, admits Jain in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: Investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) revealed that Sahil Sakaria Jain, accused No. 3, had assisted and abetted actress Harshavardhini Ranya, accused No. 1, in disposing of 49.6kg of gold, worth around Rs 40.13 crore.

The DRI also stated before the Special Court for Economic Offences that Jain had accepted that he had assisted Ranya in transferring Rs 38.39crore of hawala money to Dubai, and transferred hawala money of Rs 1.73crore to Ranya in Bengaluru, with a five-step process for each transaction.

DRI also stated that Rs 2.67crore seized from Ranya’s residence is likely hawala money she had received as profit from purchasing gold in Dubai and selling it in Bengaluru. Jain also informed DRI that Ranya had saved his contact number on her mobile as ‘Au Bangalore Dispatch Newton’, and admitted that he was receiving a commission of Rs 55,000 for each transaction.

On March 3 and 4, DRI arrested Ranya and seized 14.21kg of gold in bar form, having a value of Rs 12.56crore at KIA, Bengaluru. They searched her house and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2.67crore and jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore. Accused No.2 Tarun Konduru Raju was arrested and produced before the special court on March 9.

Based on digital evidence seized from Ranya, a plausible connection was found to Sahil Sakariya Jain, who appears to have been involved in dealing with the gold she smuggled into India. He was arrested on March 26.

Quoting his statement recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act during his custody, DRI stated that there are more instances of Jain assisting Ranya in disposing of a huge quantity of smuggled gold.