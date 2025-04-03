Women in Focus

If one is asked to name some legendary women in Indian cinema, heroines from the silent film and black and white eras to the present day are probably what they would think of. While women have captivated hearts with on-screen performances since the beginning of the Indian film industry, for a long time, their involvement off-screen has been rarer. It is some of these women, and the women-centric stories they created, that Framing the Future, by Bangalore Film Society at The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), seeks to highlight. “We’re talking about celebrating women in key technical roles, as directors, cinematographers, editors, sound engineers and more; not just in front of the screen, but also behind the screen,” says Evangeline Jessica Williams, the festival curator, Bangalore Film Society.

Spread over two days, the festival will feature older films like Sudesha (1983) by Deepa Dhanraj, telling the story of a woman who lived in the Himalayas, imprisoned for her protest during the Chipko Movement; and Deveeri (1999) by Kavitha Lankesh, revolving around a young boy and a sister who tries to shield him from her dark life of prostitution.

Alongside are newer films like Starring Sharmila Tagore (2019) by Umang Sabarwal, which traces Tagore’s life from child actor to independent woman. Another highlight is Kicking Balls (2022) by Vijayeta Kumar which won Best Documentary Short at The New York International Film Festival. The defiant documentary tells the story of a group of girls fighting through their child marriages by playing football.