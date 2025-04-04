Thursday showers cool Bengaluru, bring down trees, hit traffic

BENGALURU: The clouds opened up on Thursday noon over Bengaluru city, bringing much-needed respite from the summer heat. The heavy downpour brought down 12 trees and at least 41 branches, and resulted in waterlogging which slowed down traffic in several parts of the city.

As per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), an uprooted tree in Rajajinagar 2nd Block came crashing down on an SUV. Similarly, a huge tree was uprooted near Gokul Road in Mathikere. BBMP’s forest department officials claimed that no untoward incidents were reported, and cleared six uprooted trees and 27 branches slowing down traffic movement.

Rain started battering most parts of the city, including Koramangala, KR Puram, BTM Layout, Marathahalli, HAL Airport Road, Kadugodi, Banashankari and other areas, from 12.15pm onwards, as rain intensity increased.

As per Met Dept data, overall the city received 4.5mm rain, but IMD’s rain gauge at HAL Airport reported 38.8mm rainfall, while KIA reported 22.4mm rain on Thursday afternoon.

The downpour caused slow-moving traffic at Hebbal’s Bhadrappa Layout, Hebbal flyover, Tin Factory, Panathur Bridge in KR Puram, Kasturi Nagar and other parts of the city. Many areas were waterlogged, and roads, including Sarjapur Road, were flooded.