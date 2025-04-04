Transport department may not grant carriage licences for bike taxis

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court ordered bike taxi operators -- Rapido, Ola and Uber -- to stop operations in six weeks and stated that it cannot issue directions to the state government to consider white-board two-wheelers to operate commercially as ‘transport vehicles’ with necessary permits, transport department officials said they do not have any plan to grant contract carriage licences to two-wheelers.

“Bike taxi operators are citing the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) advisory issued to state governments clarifying that motorcycles fall within the definition of ‘contract carriages’ as per section 2(7) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, and that the Karnataka government should consider the advisory and grant contract carriage permits to two-wheelers and bike taxis,” a top transport official said.

He stated that they do not have any plans to grant contract carriage licences to two-wheelers and that there is already wide opposition to bike taxis from auto and cab operators in the state.