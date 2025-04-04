Two auto drivers held for raping Bihar woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar was kidnapped and raped near KR Puram Metro station in the wee hours of Wednesday. The two alleged assailants Asif and Syed Moosa were arrested by the Mahadevapura police. The two are autorickshaw drivers.

The victim along with her cousin were looking for a hotel to have food around 1.20 am. The victim who is from Banka district in Bihar had gone to her sister’s house in Idukki district in Kerala a month ago. The victim along with her sister and brother-in-law were working in a cardamom plantation.

She boarded the train from Ernakulam to Bihar on Tuesday. Her cousin joined her from KR Puram railway station around 1.15 am.

According to police, Asif raped the victim while Moosa subdued her cousin.

On hearing the screams of the victim, locals rushed to the spot. The crowd managed to nab Asif and handed him over to the police.

Based on his information, the police arrested his associate, Moosa. “Both the accused who are from Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district were sleeping in their autorickshaws during night by parking near the KR Puram railway station,” said an officer.

The victim who has been hospitalised has been subjected to mandatory medical tests.

A case of rape (BNS 64), causing hurt (BNS 115(2)), wrongful restraint (BNS 126(2)), criminal intimidation (BNS 351(2)), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (BNS 352), along with other sections of BNS have been registered against both the accused.