Bengaluru police launch ‘Naavu Neevu’ to combat crime

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police have increased night patrolling to prevent night-time crime and ensure public safety. In addition, police have started taking in volunteers under the ‘Naavu Neevu’ programme, also known as Neighbourhood Watch. This initiative, started by West Division police, aims to create awareness about crime prevention and actively prevent crimes by involving citizens during night beats.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the ‘Naavu Neevu’ programme is designed to foster a strong and friendly bond between the police and public. Currently, volunteers are participating in night patrol, with each pair consisting of one police officer and one citizen.

Another senior police officer said volunteers also help during major events like festivals and public gatherings. To encourage volunteers, appreciation certificates will be issued during the Masika Jana Samparka Sabha. The programme, initially launched in West Division, has now been extended to other divisions as well.

In West Division, each police station has five to ten volunteers. Those interested can visit their local police station to join the programme. A volunteer must be aged above 18, be a local resident and should not be involved in any criminal case.

An app for planning patrol

Karnataka State Police launched the E-Subhahu application for planning, reporting and auditing patrols, to improve efficiency. It helps monitor patrolling in women-sensitive areas such as girls’ paying guest accommodation, hostels, religious places, banks, bus stops and railway stations, which are marked for enhanced vigilance. A senior police officer said the beat system helps foster public confidence. The public can also log in to the E-Subhahu app, which notifies them when an officer visits a specific beat point.