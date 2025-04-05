Bengaluru tops office space leasing in India: Report

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is not only leading with the increasing demand and accommodation of commercial and residential spaces and housing the highest number of ITs and ITeS, it is now leading in the sector of the highest leasing of office spaces.

A report released by CBRE South India Private Limited, a real estate consulting firm, on Friday, titled CBRE India Office Figures Q1 2025, showed that Bengaluru topped the list in office space leasing during January- March 2025. As per the report, the city stood at 4.8 million sqft, which the highest across nine mega Indian cities- Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

The sectors that saw the highest absorption included technology (33%), engineering and manufacturing (24%) and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) 18%. Interestingly, the report highlighted that Bengaluru’s office spaces were primarily driven by small-sized deals.

The report noted that on a pan-India basis, the office sector recorded a gross absorption of 18 mn sqft during the same period, reflecting a 5% year-over-year growth. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai collectively accounted for approximately 64% of the total leasing activity, the report showed.