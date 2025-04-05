BNP launches online petition against BBMP’s garbage tax

BENGALURU: Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) initiated an online petition against garbage tax and asked whether citizens practising self-composting and own waste management should pay a user fee.

The party also urges citizens not to pay until expenditure breakdown is made public, built-up area and bulk waste classification is considered. BNP seeks proper analysis of fee usage to aid optimal usage of funds.

Tony Jayakumar, a resident of HSR Layout, said, “Without an elected council and without citizen participation in the decision-making process, the user fee announcement must be withdrawn immediately.”

BNP Founder General Secretary Srikanth Narasimhan, said, “BBMP must provide a clear breakdown of how these funds have been utilised. It must analyse why it cannot operate within the available funds and focus on optimising existing resources and ensuring that funds are properly allocated to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited for necessary operations.”

Over last five years, BBMP has allocated substantial funds for Solid Waste Management, ranging from Rs 1,469 Cr in 2022-23 to a peak of Rs 1,952 Cr in 2024-25, and Rs 2,441 Cr in 2025-26. Despite these significant allocations, the city continues to rank low in Swachh Survekshan’s rankings, he noted.