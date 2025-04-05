Gaps in antenatal care a threat to women: Report

BENGALURU: Despite Karnataka recording a Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) lower than the national average, gaps in antenatal care (ANC) — especially in diagnostics and routine check-ups — continue to put pregnant women at serious risk, according to a report.

The study, “Making Antenatal Diagnostics Work”, by Sattva Knowledge Institute and Jhpiego India, which works to ensure availability of a skilled health workforce, reveals that only 67.5% of pregnant women in Karnataka undergo four or more antenatal care (ANC) tests — significantly behind states such as Kerala (93%), Goa (92.1%), and TN (90.6%), where ANC coverage is more.

Although Karnataka performs better than the national average of 58.5%, the report highlights that the coverage is still not enough to catch complications early and prevent maternal deaths.

The report highlights how diagnostic tools essential for monitoring anaemia, BP, infections, and heart conditions are either unavailable or underused at the community level. Even though non-invasive haemoglobin monitors, BP devices, and portable ECG tools are available, they have not been widely adopted beyond pilot projects.

One key reason is that frontline health workers such as ASHA and anganwadi staff lack access to training, easy-to-use equipment, and integration of diagnostics into their daily work. Many tools have not been designed with rural women in mind and do not account for local conditions or workloads of field workers. As a result, early warning signs are frequently missed. The findings call for urgent reforms in maternal healthcare.

Key findings