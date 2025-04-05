I’m still alive because of music: playback singer KS Chithra

With Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, six national awards and more under her belt, Chithra holds concerts that continue to draw crowds, and boasts a monthly listener count of almost 1.3 crore on Spotify. Chithra notes she hasn’t experienced many professional low points but quietly confesses, “Sometimes, you feel little sad, maybe when some of your songs are replaced without any reason or without informing, but I don’t take it to my heart. I don’t have an interest in many other things other than music… maybe I’m still alive because of music.” It was her music that she credits with sailing her through one of the most devastating periods of her life in 2011, when a drowning accident took the life of her eight-year-old daughter. “When I lost my daughter, that was the greatest blow I got in my life. Music brought me up from that…it is my driving force,” she says.

Having achieved so much, the 61-year-old classically-trained singer has one ambition that has been unexplored: to perform a Carnatic concert. “I’ve learnt Carnatic music, but was not fully into Carnatic concerts because I had a feeling that whatever I had learnt was not enough to do a concert. I still wanted to do more, but unfortunately, I was so busy in the film industry; and I didn’t get time to learn with my guru. That is still pending and I may do it,” she says.

There was a time when Chithra used to visit Bengaluru every month to record multiple tracks in a go. Despite her schedule slowing down and most recording work moving online or closer to home, the city is still close to Chithra’s heart.

