BBMP launches awareness campaign to prevent dog bites amid rising cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With 21,163 cases of dog bites in 2024 and 4,397 cases in January and February this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Animal Husbandry department is all set for Information Education and Communication (IEC) activity across eight zones of palike to bring awareness among the public to avoid dog bites.

The palike had already held an awareness camp in 150 palike schools and raised awareness among 32,132 students and explained the do’s and don’ts among the students.

“The palike will begin its intensive IEC activity in the next ten days and will hold camps across eight zones. NGOs also have been roped in for the awareness program,” said Suralkar Vikar Kishore, Special Commissioner, BBMP Health Department.

The doctors and staff from BBMP Veterinary Department say that children shouldn’t play with animals unless they are accompanied by elders or adults. “Staring or provoking animals will enrage the animals. One should not throw stones or chase the dogs. Do not run when a dog chases, instead stay calm and call for help. Do not tease the dog even if it is a pet. When there is a gathering at home, the animal must be confined to a shed or a cell with enough food and water. Never try to feed or approach a stray dog,” said Dr Chandraiah, Joint Director, BBMP Animal Husbandry Department.