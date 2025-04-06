BBMP launches awareness campaign to prevent dog bites amid rising cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With 21,163 cases of dog bites in 2024 and 4,397 cases in January and February this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Animal Husbandry department is all set for Information Education and Communication (IEC) activity across eight zones of palike to bring awareness among the public to avoid dog bites.
The palike had already held an awareness camp in 150 palike schools and raised awareness among 32,132 students and explained the do’s and don’ts among the students.
“The palike will begin its intensive IEC activity in the next ten days and will hold camps across eight zones. NGOs also have been roped in for the awareness program,” said Suralkar Vikar Kishore, Special Commissioner, BBMP Health Department.
The doctors and staff from BBMP Veterinary Department say that children shouldn’t play with animals unless they are accompanied by elders or adults. “Staring or provoking animals will enrage the animals. One should not throw stones or chase the dogs. Do not run when a dog chases, instead stay calm and call for help. Do not tease the dog even if it is a pet. When there is a gathering at home, the animal must be confined to a shed or a cell with enough food and water. Never try to feed or approach a stray dog,” said Dr Chandraiah, Joint Director, BBMP Animal Husbandry Department.
This apart, the doctors from the BBMP say, that if a person is bitten by a dog, he or she must immediately inform the family members. The injured person should wash the wound with soap and water within 15 minutes, and get treatment including the anti-rabies injunction.
The owners have been told by BBMP to confirm the vaccination status and get the pet examined regularly. Also, get the pet sterilised to reduce aggression.
For the community dogs, the BBMP advises the feeders and caretakers to get them vaccinated and feed responsibly and appeals not to dispose of waste as this results in attracting and breeding.