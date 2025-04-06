Recruiters must offer fair, dignified pay to job-seekers: Karnataka medical education minister

BENGALURU: Urging employers to go beyond providing jobs, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, stressed the importance of offering fair and dignified pay to job-seekers. Speaking at the ‘Udyoga Utsava 2025’, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Saturday, the minister said that employers must adopt a humanitarian approach when fixing wages so employees can live with dignity.

“Those working in urban centres like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru need more than just survival wages. Without fair pay, many workers are forced to return to their native towns and stay unemployed. Employers must ensure wages that allow a life of dignity,” the minister said.

To address unemployment and create global opportunities for the state’s youth, minister Patil further announced that the government would host a special overseas job fair in the next three months exclusively for nurses and paramedical professionals. The minister announced a mega job fair in Kalaburagi on April 16, followed by similar regional job fairs in Mysuru, Hubballi, and Belagavi.

“The issue is not just unemployment — it is a skill gap. We are working on integrating skill-based education across universities and will also establish multi-skill development centres in Kalaburagi, Koppal, and Mysuru,” Patil said.