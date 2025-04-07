Bengaluru

Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha to be lit up on weekends, holidays

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said there are plans to illuminate Metro pillars and heritage buildings in the city.
To the beat of drums and traditional music, the permanent illumination system at Vidhana Soudha was inaugurated on Sunday.
Photo | Express, Allen Egenuse J
BENGALURU: Every weekend and on public holidays henceforth, the power centre of the state — Vidhana Soudha — will be decked up in spectacular hues. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the permanent illumination system at the Soudha, which was lit up in the tricolour, on Sunday evening. For now, the lighting will be from 6.30 pm to 10 pm during weekends and public holidays. There are also plans to extend this for all seven days of the week in the future.

“People have chosen and sent us to Vidhana Soudha to give justice to even the most marginalised people of the state. We should strive hard to achieve the idea behind constructing this building,” the CM said. On behalf of the government, he congratulated Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader for his initiative of illuminating Vidhana Soudha.

Metro pillars, heritage buildings next

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said there are plans to illuminate Metro pillars and heritage buildings in the city. “Forty places have been identified for the purpose. A detailed project report (DPR) has also been prepared. Soon, tenders will be invited in this regard,” he added.

Ministers K J George, H K Patil, CM’s political secretaries K Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary L K Atheeq and others were present.

