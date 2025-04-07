Short spells of rain flood Bengaluru as shoulder drains stay clogged

BENGALURU: The April 3 rainfall Bengaluru saw was enough to expose the lack of preparedness of civic agencies. As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru Urban received just 7.2mm of rain, yet most areas saw waterlogging, trees and electric poles falling and water gushing into people’s homes. While residents termed it the new normal for Bengaluru, experts said this reflects misplaced priorities of the government.

“The BBMP budget listed mega projects running into crores, like the skydeck, tunnel roads and double-decker flyovers. But a simple solution that costs only a few lakhs of rupees did not find mention -- having proper clean shoulder drains and rajakaluves and rainwater harvesting,” said an expert, wishing not to be named as he works closely with the government.

“Trees and branches are falling because of poor maintenance. The BBMP was supposed to complete the tree survey and prune branches, but it has not been done. Tree fall happens when footpaths and roads are concretised leaving no space for aeration of roots. Many action plan reports have been prepared by IISc, EMPRI and BPAC on flood mitigation and the government has to just implement it. Disaster management rests only on paper. Even small quantities of rain expose ad hoc planning by administrators,” said Prof TV Ramachandra, Centre for Excellence, IISc.

A KSNDMC official said Bengaluru gets flooded despite tech solutions and issuing alerts on time. “Government agencies look for quick solutions. But even they can’t be implemented if the natural flow of water is interrupted. Climate action plan solutions should be followed to the ‘T’,” he added.