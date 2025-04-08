BBMP's new garbage fee bloats property tax; shocker for owners

Another flat owner in Ittamadu said that he was levied SWM user fee of Rs 1,200 for 12 months. Likewise, many unwitting property owners who headed to BBMP to avail the early bird rebate, were shocked to see their property tax going up.

“While I took some time and understood the hike, there are many who don’t understand the tax breakups. BBMP should give wide publicity that it has started collecting garbage fee along with regular property tax,” he said.

Property owners said that since BBMP is collecting high taxes from them, it should pull up its socks and keep the city clean by effectively managing the city’s garbage. If not, people will hit the streets in protest, he added.

While Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited CEO Harish Kumar was not available for comment, BBMP officials maintained that they were doing their duty and the garbage fee collection was announced in the budget.