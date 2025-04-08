Bengaluru Central Prison staff assaulted son, wanted bribe for food: Woman

BENGALURU: A woman has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Human Rights Commission against jail authorities of Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, alleging that her undertrial son was assaulted, denied food, and asked for a bribe by jail staff to provide food and basic amenities in jail.

According to the complaint filed on Monday by Banu, a resident of Belur taluk in Hassan district, her 21-year-old son Hameed has been in judicial custody since October 4, 2023, in a case registered at Soladevanahalli police station. During a recent visit to the prison, her son informed her that seven to eight jail staff had allegedly assaulted him on April 5. Banu recorded a video of his son having been brutally assaulted by jail staff. Hameed had injury marks on his thighs, chest and hands.

Banu also alleged that her son has been denied food and basic amenities in prison. To give the facilities, the jail authorities allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from Hameed, and made him sleep in the washroom. When he expressed his inability to pay, he was subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse.

Along with the complaint, she attached photographs and videos of injury marks on Hameed’s body and claimed that the authorities refused to provide medical assistance and threatened him to arrange money. TNIE tried to contact Bengaluru central prison officials but they were unavailable for comment.