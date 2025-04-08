Bengaluru’s noted orthopaedic surgeon and jazz musician, Dr Thomas Chandy passes away at 74

BENGALURU: Dr Thomas Chandy, renowned orthopedic surgeon and Chief Managing Director of HOSMAT Hospital, passed away at the age of 74 due to multiple organ failure following a lung-related illness. He breathed his last at a private hospital at 11.20 pm on Monday, after 68 days of treatment.

Widely recognised as a pioneer in orthopedics in Bengaluru, Dr Chandy was equally known for his deep love for music. To him, medicine and music were not separate worlds — they were performances that demanded perfection, coordination, and passion.

A trained jazz vocalist, he led the 17-year-old band ‘The Jazz and Rock Revival’ and was often seen performing with his six-member group in the city.

His love for music went far beyond performance. Over six decades, he built an extraordinary collection of over 300 rare musical instruments, including harpsichords, clavichords, 80 unique guitars, and a custom-made concert harp. One floor of his Richmond Road home in Bengaluru was dedicated to these instruments, representing genres from across the world.

Even in the operation theatre, music was part of his practice. He often played soft jazz or blues during surgeries — not just to calm himself, but to ease his patients too during procedures where they were conscious.

His musical taste spanned retro, Latin jazz, and classic blues, blending rhythm with routine in the most seamless way.

A lesser-known side of Dr Chandy’s life was his formal music education while pursuing post-graduation in orthopedics in Brooklyn during the 1980s.

Following his passing, many from the medical communities shared heartfelt tributes with videos of the surgeon singing.