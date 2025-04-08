Black, white topping to improve quality of roads: Karnataka Dy CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced that 1,600 km of black and white topping work is underway in Bengaluru to enhance the quality of roads.

Speaking after performing bhoomi pooja for asphalting works across 10 assembly constituencies under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Shivakumar, who also serves as the Minister for Bengaluru Urban Development, detailed the ongoing efforts to revamp Bengaluru’s roads.

He noted that while the BBMP had earlier taken up 196 km of roadwork, the current phase includes work on approximately 450 km of roads. An additional 350 km falls under the Defect Liability Period (DLP), during which contractors are responsible for any necessary repairs. “If damage occurs during this period, contractors are obligated to fix it,” he stated.