Black, white topping to improve quality of roads: Karnataka Dy CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced that 1,600 km of black and white topping work is underway in Bengaluru to enhance the quality of roads.
Speaking after performing bhoomi pooja for asphalting works across 10 assembly constituencies under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Shivakumar, who also serves as the Minister for Bengaluru Urban Development, detailed the ongoing efforts to revamp Bengaluru’s roads.
He noted that while the BBMP had earlier taken up 196 km of roadwork, the current phase includes work on approximately 450 km of roads. An additional 350 km falls under the Defect Liability Period (DLP), during which contractors are responsible for any necessary repairs. “If damage occurs during this period, contractors are obligated to fix it,” he stated.
Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the DCM said, “The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 6,000 crore in the budget for road upgradation under the Brand Bengaluru initiative. We are undertaking black and white topping of nearly three-quarters of Bengaluru’s roads. These roads are expected to last up to 30 years. I have personally inspected the work to ensure quality,” he said and added that the project covers 1,600 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. A separate team has been formed to inspect the quality of the work being executed, with a strong emphasis on transparency.
Further, he said he had discussed road maintenance with the Joint Commissioner of Police and Traffic Department. “I have instructed the police to report any damaged roads they come across to the Municipal Commissioner. Deterioration of roads may not be visible to our engineers and MLAs. If the police notice them, they must inform us in writing,” he stressed.