BWSSB to offer EMI option for Cauvery water connection

BENGALURU: In order to bring apartments, associations and housing societies under the Cauvery water connection network, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) plans to facilitate apartment associations and building owners who are not able to pay the amount at once, with equated monthly instalments (EMI).

BWSSB Chief Ram Prasat Manohar said that as per Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s directions, the project is being implemented with the aim of providing clean and BIS-certified drinking water to all citizens of Bengaluru city.

Shivakumar will launch the project after April 15. “Apartment associations/house owners can use this opportunity to get the connection by paying the fee in equal instalments for 12 months, and 20 per cent of the demand notice (including pro-rata charges, meter charges, inspection charges, line cost, if applicable) should be paid as the first instalment. They have 12 months to pay the remaining 80 per cent of the fee,” he said.