Pitch-perfect Swing

For generations, children in India have grown up and continue to grow up being inducted into cricket by their elders, peers, or the country’s perennial love for the game. While most dream of representing the country, only some find it in themselves to strive for it relentlessly. For Bengaluru-based Keziah Miriam Sabin, the journey has been far from typical. She never had sports in her mind because she was more invested in dance; secondly, and more interestingly, Sabin plays not for India, but the UAE national team.

Born in Dubai and brought up in Kerala, cricket was far from ‘the plan’ growing up, and not even an area of interest for Sabin. “My dad was always into sports. He once took my brother and me to a cricket ground and that’s how I entered into the world of cricket,” she reminisces. Having grown up in Thiruvananthapuram, her ascent through the ranks began there. “I started my coaching in Thiruvananthapuram, where I was studying and where my family was settled. Because I started there, I went in for the selections for the Thiruvananthapuram district division and that’s how I got into the U16 team. Later I went in for the Kerala U19 selections and got into the U19 state team,” she says.