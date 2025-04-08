PKs, garbage drivers to get permanent jobs: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday announced a landmark decision to regularise the services of contract-based pourakarmikas (PKs) and garbage truck drivers working in various municipalities across Karnataka. With this move, 1,280 pourakarmikas in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Hubballi-Dharwad, Tumakuru, and Mysuru who have been serving on contract for over five years will now become permanent employees.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration and felicitation ceremony of Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhegala Pourakarmikara Mahasangha here at Palace Grounds on Monday, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring dignity and security for civic workers. He added that garbage truck drivers would also be made permanent and that loaders and cleaners would be recruited on a direct payment basis.

Noting that it is rare to see other sections or socially and economically well-placed persons take up pourakarmika jobs, the CM said it is the responsibility and duty of the government to solve their problems and fulfil their rightful demands. “All services are sacred. It is not right to treat pourakarmikas in a humiliating manner. They deserve respect and dignity. For this, their services will be made permanent.”