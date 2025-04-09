Dakshina Kannada loses top spot to Udupi in PU II results after five years

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada, which had topped the state in the second year pre-university examination results for the past five consecutive years, has slipped to second position with a pass percentage of 93.57% this year and was ranked second in the state.

Udupi, which held the second position for the past three years, topped the chart with 93.90% pass percentage. Dakshina Kannada, from 2020 to 2024, had topped the state with a pass percentage of 90.71%, 100%, 88.02%, 95.33% and 97.37%, respectively.

A total of 36,043 students had appeared for the second PU exams in the district, of which 32,903 have passed, thus registering a 93.57% percentage. Out of 36,043 students, 17,852 are boys and 18,191 are girls. Meanwhile, two students from a private college have topped the state in Science and Commerce.

Amoolya Kamath, hailing from Bantwal and a student of Expert PU College, secured 599 marks and topped the state. She has secured 100 marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Sanskrit and 99 marks in English. “I want to be an engineer and I dedicate my success to parents and lecturers of Expert PU College,” Amoolya said.

Deepashree S has also secured 599 marks in Commerce stream. A student of Canara PU College, Deepashree aims to become a chartered accountant. “I studied in a government school from Class 7 to 10. I have not attended any coaching. Support from my lecturers and parents has helped me secure good marks,” she said.

Shivamogga girl tops too

Deeksha R, a student of Vagdevi PU College in Melinakuruvalli village of Thirthahalli taluk, has topped the state in the science stream by securing 599 out of 600 marks in the PU II exams. Speaking to TNIE, Deeksha shared that she aspires to become a computer engineer. “My dream is to get into a top engineering institute and build a career in technology,” she said.