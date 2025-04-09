Dream a Little Dream

Set against the backdrop of Raichur in Kalyana-Karnataka, the film follows 10-year-old Durgya, who dreams of visiting Bengaluru during his school vacation to get a photograph in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha. Unbeknownst to him or his mother, who is swayed by his passion to send him to his father who works as a labourer in Bengaluru, the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown loom over their heads. The film is held aflame by Durgya’s singular desire to click a photograph in front of Vidhana Soudha, and many outside Karnataka (or even within it) might wonder why. As Gonwar explains, “I come from Raichur, which lies in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Taking a photo in front of Vidhana Soudha and hanging it on the wall – it is a very normal thing in our area. It’s like dignity; I didn’t create it.”

Due to the nationwide lockdown, Durgya’s dream remains unfulfilled. Soon after reaching Bengaluru, he and his father are forced out of the city on a journey towards their village, leaving the child feeling parched and betrayed. The unfulfilment of his dream, of course, underscores the inaccessibility the centre enforces upon the periphery; Vidhana Soudha, as a symbol of the consolidated power of the centre, remains ever-elusive, not just in terms of literal distance, but also institutional access. “Politically speaking, it’s symbolic in the sense that the kind of access that people in Bengaluru might have to Vidhana Soudha is far and distant for us,” asserts Gonwar.