FDA declares 95 packaged water samples unsafe in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a major health concern, tests conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) in February and March revealed that of the 255 packaged drinking water samples, 95 were unsafe and 88 of substandard quality.

These tests were part of a special drive that collected 296 samples of bottled water across the state. Analysis of the remaining samples is on. The findings were announced by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted serious safety lapses in various sectors, including excessive use of artificial colours in food items and Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs in circulation. “These are serious health concerns and our department is taking strict action to ensure compliance and public safety,” he said.

During the campaign in February, 115 samples of fried green peas were collected to check for use of artificial colours. Of the samples, 46 were found safe, while 69 unsafe.

Apart from food, the department conducted a massive crackdown on drug safety. In March, officials collected 1,891 drug samples from across the state and tested them at the laboratories in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Ballari. Of the samples, 1,298 were found to be of standard quality, while 41 NSQ. Simultaneously, 2,078 pharmacies were inspected and licenses of 215 were suspended for violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, Gundu Rao said.

FDA FILES 78 CASES AGAINST RINGER LACTATE MANUFACTURERS

One of the most serious violations was found while testing Ringer lactate Infusion, a widely used intravenous fluid. Of the 196 batches tested, 113 were of NSQ. The department filed 78 cases against the manufacturer. Forty-three more cases will be filed against other manufacturers of drugs for various violations related to NSQ.

Ten cases were filed in February and 18 in March for violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. “To prevent circulation of NSQ drugs, the department is developing a specialised software that will help trace and recall such drugs at various levels, including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and authorised agents.

The software aims to improve efficiency in tracking and removing harmful drugs from the market. During February and March, drugs worth Rs 24.29 lakh found to be of substandard quality were recalled from the market,” the minister said.