Teen author Veruschka Pandey talks about her new poetry collection, The Quiet Geometry of Chaos

Although the Covid-19 pandemic was nothing short of a dystopian reality, it inadvertently became a space for individuals to develop interests that might’ve otherwise eluded them. Author of Tween Twilight, 16-year-old Veruschka Pandey, who began writing during the lockdown, shares a teenager’s perspective on pressing contemporary issues in her recent book, The Quiet Geometry of Chaos (Sapna Ink, ₹180). Daughter of Pankaj Kumar Pandey, managing director at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, and prominent influencer Anuja Pandey, Veruschka is a student at The International School Bangalore.

The Quiet Geometry of Chaos is a collection of free-verse poems where the author explores emotions and identities in the context of social structures by empathising with individuals in diverse situations. Be it the perspective of a civilian in war or a student living in a fractured world, there’s a poem describing it all. “I like to think that my poetry is also a form of activism instead of just emotions because it includes things about the environment, racism, societal burdens, and feminism,” she shares.