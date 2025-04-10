53 of 183 BBMP lakes dry up as Bengaluru reels under summer heat; water levels drop to 35%

BENGALURU: Out of the 183 lakes that fall under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, 53 have completely dried up due to the intense summer heat.

The water levels in the remaining lakes have also seen a drastic decline, with total storage plummeting to just about 40 percent. According to official sources in the BBMP, as of April 5, the combined water-holding capacity of these lakes should have been 31,505.48 million litres. However, only 10,980.01 million litres are currently stored, amounting to just around 35 percent of the expected capacity.

This depletion has had a significant impact on the city’s groundwater levels, particularly in areas close to the lakes. In the Mahadevapura Zone, 19 out of 50 lakes have dried up. While the total storage capacity of these lakes is 9493.35 million litres, only 2110.43 million litres remain. Similarly, in the Yelahanka Zone, 12 of the 27 lakes are dry. These lakes, which have a total holding capacity of 9214.08 million litres, currently hold just 4276.61 million litres of water.

An engineer from the BBMP expressed concern over the situation in Mahadevapura, highlighting that many residents in this zone depend on borewell water. The engineer noted that only heavy showers during the monsoon will be able to replenish the lakes and improve the situation. In the Bommanahalli Zone, two of the 44 lakes have dried up. Out of a total capacity of 4,882 million litres, only 2725.10 million litres of water is available.