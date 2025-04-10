Bengaluru man files complaint after wife marries Instagram friend; alleges theft, cheating

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man has approached the Nelamangala Town police seeking help to bring his wife back, who married a man she met on social media just a week ago.

The woman, who had been married to the complainant, Ramesh, for 12 years, is the mother of an 11-year-old boy. The couple had marital disputes, and she had earlier filed a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of domestic violence.

Ramesh came to know about his wife’s second marriage after she posted her wedding video on social media. He also accused her of taking away all the valuables, including property documents worth Rs 50 lakh.

Ramesh, a resident of Raghavendranagar in Jakkasandra, has filed a complaint against his wife, Nethravathi. Since she had gone incommunicado for nearly a week, Ramesh initially thought that she had gone to her parents’ house. Upon learning she hadn’t, he filed a missing person complaint.