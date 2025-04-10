BWSSB hikes water tariff by 1 paise per litre; annual 3% rise planned

BENGALURU: After much deliberation, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has increased water tariff. Briefing reporters here on Wednesday, BWSSB chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the maximum hike will be one paise per litre for domestic connection. The rates will be effective from May 1, and annually, there will be a 3% increase.

He said the official order will be issued on Thursday. “BWSSB has increased water tariff to reduce its financial burden and to manage it without burdening the common man. Our main goal is to promote less water consumption and increase water reuse. In this regard, a decision has been taken not to burden anyone,” he said.

He said the hike will be 0.15 paise per litre for water consumption up to 8,000 litres (an increase of about Rs 8.50 monthly), 0.40 paise increase for 8,000 to 25,000 litres (Rs 14 increase) and 0.80 paise increase for consumption of 25,000 to 50,000 litres. One paise per litre of water for consumption up to 1 lakh litres.

“The main income for the board, which is an autonomous body without financial assistance from the government, is the fee charged for drinking water. In the last 10 years, power tariff increased by 107%. Similarly, maintenance cost increased by 122.5%. The monthly expenditure of the board is Rs 200 crore. However, only Rs 120 crore is being collected every month. This has created a situation where the board has to manage a deficit of about Rs 80 crore every month. To rectify this, the board proposed to increase water tariff. An official announcement will be made on April 10,” Dr Manohar said.