Don’t Furry Be Cool: Summer Pet Care Tips

As the temperature soars and heat waves envelop the city, pet parents need to take extra precautions to ensure their furry friends stay safe and healthy. On the occasion of National Pet Day tomorrow, we dive into the world of pet care for your furry friends.

What to follow?

Provide adequate hydration

Making sure your pet has access to water all the time is key. “It’s always better to give your dog some chilled water or water with some ice cubes in the bowl, so that their body heat is reduced. It is advisable to wipe their body with a wet cloth to keep their body cool,” explains Dr Karthik MG, a city-based veterinarian.

Monitor your pet’s behaviour

Often, heatstroke can be discerned by the pet’s behaviour. “I will observe my dog – if he’s feeling lethargic, is hesitant to go for a walk or eat food or drink water,” says Natraj N, a pet parent.

“Panting heavily is a very common case in labradors, retrievers and rottweilers; this increases their heartbeats and may cause fainting. So, pour some cold water over their body or take some cloth dipped in cold water and take them to the hospital,” says Karthik, adding, “Heat strokes are less frequent in cats, but symptoms will be similar.”

Follow a balanced diet

According to Karthik, summer diets for pets should be rich in liquids and nutrients. “Include buttermilk, tender coconut water, ORS, and some glucose water in their diet,” he says. “I offer my dog water with ice cubes and homemade popsicles as they relax him,” says Roopashree, who is a dog parent. PR professional Mohammed Sulaiman, who is a parent to Indie-Persian cat Inaara, shares, “I’ve switched to wet food during summer to boost her water intake.”

Watch out for fleas

“I have a golden retriever and during the summer, I check for fleas and use spot-on or other measures to take them off,” says Natraj. Veterinarian Prakash Kumar warns, “Do not pluck the fleas as it causes multiplication.”